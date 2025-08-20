Crawl for Diapers Silent Auction

1270 Church Rd, St Paul, MO 63366, USA
4 independently controlled burners with Omnivore griddle plate technology and side shelf and storage areas. MSRP - $650
Haute Pink. MSRP - $90
MSRP - $200
MSRP - $400
Enjoy a night out at Top Golf!
1 Bay for 4 Hours with up to 6 Guests. Includes upgraded Callaway Rogue clubs and 20% DISCOUNT for food and soft drinks.
DONATED BY TIM BOTTINI AT COUNTRY INSURANCE
MSRP = $200
Available times are Mon-Wed (10am-11pm), Thurs-Fri (10am-5pm),
& Sun ( 5pm-11pm). OFFER TO PLAY EXPIRES 60 DAYS AFTER YOUR RSVP
Must call Tim Bottini at Country Insurance to schedule.
Two seats at the Blues game versus Boston
Section 327, last row, next to the organist.
December 9, 2025
MSRP - $100
Two seats at the City SC game versus Austin, TX.
Section 127, Row 4, Seats 20 & 21
MSRP - $200
Sip in style with some amazing wine! This bundle includes:
DONATED BY Jessi Mueller
MSRP = $190
Enjoy some bourbon and whiskey with this basket of goodness. Includes:
DONATED BY SCOTT & BETH SEELY
MSRP = $200
Tired of swiping left? Tired of your cat judging you? Here's your chance for a night out with an actual human!
Win a dinner date with the one, the only, Rachel Perry. She promises to laugh at your jokes and only talk about her dog for half of the evening. You'll get a decent meal and a fantastic story to tell.
The Fine Print:
So, open your hearts and your wallets. It's for a good cause, and let's be honest, it's probably better than your Friday night plans.
