Crawl for Diapers Silent Auction

1270 Church Rd, St Paul, MO 63366, USA

Blackstone Iron Forged 36" Griddle with Hood
$50

4 independently controlled burners with Omnivore griddle plate technology and side shelf and storage areas. MSRP - $650

Bogg Bag Original
$20

Haute Pink. MSRP - $90

YETI Roadie 15 Hard Cooler
$25

  • Fits 22 cans
  • Fits 16 lbs. of ice
  • DoubleDuty Strap
  • LipGrip Handles
  • Bearfoot Non-slip feet

MSRP - $200

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Color + Stand Bundle
$50

  • Includes Solo Stove Bonfire Firepit, Removable Ash Pan, Bonfire Stand, and Carrying Case
  • Exclusive Colorways: Soil & Clay

MSRP - $400

Top Golf for 6
$20

Enjoy a night out at Top Golf!

1 Bay for 4 Hours with up to 6 Guests. Includes upgraded Callaway Rogue clubs and 20% DISCOUNT for food and soft drinks.

DONATED BY TIM BOTTINI AT COUNTRY INSURANCE


MSRP = $200


Available times are Mon-Wed (10am-11pm), Thurs-Fri (10am-5pm),

& Sun ( 5pm-11pm).  OFFER TO PLAY EXPIRES 60 DAYS AFTER YOUR RSVP

Must call Tim Bottini at Country Insurance to schedule.

2 Blues Tickets -
$20

Two seats at the Blues game versus Boston

Section 327, last row, next to the organist.

December 9, 2025

MSRP - $100

City SC Tickets - September 27
$20

Two seats at the City SC game versus Austin, TX.

Section 127, Row 4, Seats 20 & 21

MSRP - $200

Wine Lover's Bundle
$30

Sip in style with some amazing wine! This bundle includes:

  • A Opux 6-bottle wine tote with a bottle opener and Host chill wine glasses
  • Bottle of Arrowood's Cabernet Savignon
  • Bottle of Buena Vista's Blanc de Blancs
  • Bottle of Fel's Chardonnay

DONATED BY Jessi Mueller


MSRP = $190


Bourbon/Whiskey Basket
$30

Enjoy some bourbon and whiskey with this basket of goodness. Includes:

  • Woodford Reserve
  • Jack Daniel's
  • Fireball
  • Fireball Apple
  • Travel Mug

DONATED BY SCOTT & BETH SEELY


MSRP = $200

Date Night with Rachel Perry
$2

Tired of swiping left? Tired of your cat judging you? Here's your chance for a night out with an actual human!

Win a dinner date with the one, the only, Rachel Perry. She promises to laugh at your jokes and only talk about her dog for half of the evening. You'll get a decent meal and a fantastic story to tell.

The Fine Print:

  • Dinner is included. Your long-term happiness is not guaranteed.
  • Winner is responsible for carrying at least 50% of the conversation.
  • She will steal your fries. Bid accordingly.
  • Your dining experience will be a candle-lit dinner under the beautiful blue neon lights of Dog Prairie Tavern.

So, open your hearts and your wallets. It's for a good cause, and let's be honest, it's probably better than your Friday night plans.

