Crawl for Diapers Silent Auction

Tired of swiping left? Tired of your cat judging you? Here's your chance for a night out with an actual human!

Win a dinner date with the one, the only, Rachel Perry. She promises to laugh at your jokes and only talk about her dog for half of the evening. You'll get a decent meal and a fantastic story to tell.

The Fine Print:

Dinner is included. Your long-term happiness is not guaranteed.

Winner is responsible for carrying at least 50% of the conversation.

She will steal your fries. Bid accordingly.

Your dining experience will be a candle-lit dinner under the beautiful blue neon lights of Dog Prairie Tavern.

So, open your hearts and your wallets. It's for a good cause, and let's be honest, it's probably better than your Friday night plans.