Diaspora Groceries Cares Giving Reception

Hosted by
About this event
Los Angeles, CA 90008, USA
Every movement starts with a seed. Your ticket helps nourish our mission to transform food deserts into thriving ecosystems of wellness and opportunity. Includes general admission to the Giving Reception and access to all main activities.
Celebrate community and connection! Includes reserved seating, access to the tasting stations, and name recognition in the printed event program..
Join the Harvest Circle! Enjoy two VIP Reception passes hosted by Tiffany Haddish, premium seating, and acknowledgment on event signage and the Diaspora Groceries Cares website.
Champion local food equity and small business growth. Includes:
Lead the movement for change as a premier event sponsor. Benefits include:
For confirmed community partners, vendors, and in-kind sponsors contributing goods, services, or volunteer support. Requires prior approval by the Diaspora Groceries Cares team.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!