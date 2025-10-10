Diaspora Groceries Cares

Diaspora Groceries Cares

Diaspora Groceries Cares Giving Reception

3339 W 43rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90008, USA

Seed Planter
$50

Every movement starts with a seed. Your ticket helps nourish our mission to transform food deserts into thriving ecosystems of wellness and opportunity. Includes general admission to the Giving Reception and access to all main activities.

Garden Gatherer
$250

Celebrate community and connection! Includes reserved seating, access to the tasting stations, and name recognition in the printed event program..

Harvest Table Partner
$2,500

Join the Harvest Circle! Enjoy two VIP Reception passes hosted by Tiffany Haddish, premium seating, and acknowledgment on event signage and the Diaspora Groceries Cares website.

Food Equity Investor
$5,000

Champion local food equity and small business growth. Includes:

  • Four VIP passes
  • Logo placement on event materials
  • Photo opportunity with Tiffany Haddish
  • Inclusion in post-event press and digital promotions.
Food Justice Champion
$10,000

Lead the movement for change as a premier event sponsor. Benefits include:

  • Up to six VIP Reception passes
  • Reserved “Founders Circle” seating
  • Verbal recognition from the stage
  • Featured logo placement across all event materials and media
Community Partner / In-Kind RSVP
Free

For confirmed community partners, vendors, and in-kind sponsors contributing goods, services, or volunteer support. Requires prior approval by the Diaspora Groceries Cares team.

