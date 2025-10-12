DIC5 Conference Registration

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About this event
Final Admission Rate. Your registration includes:
Lodging is not included, but optional on-site housing can be added (read below).
Refund Policy: No Refunds. May 1, 2026 onwards.
Option A: 4 Payments of $187.50
Your registration includes:
Lodging is not included, but optional on-site housing can be added.
Installment Breakdown for Regular Registration:
March Start: 4 payments of $187.50 (March 1, April 1, May 1, June 1)
The first installment can be made anytime before March 1 to secure your registration.
Refund Policy: No refunds.
The first installment secures your registration and is considered a non-refundable deposit.
To confirm attendance, all installments must be completed by June 1, 2026.
Registrations with incomplete payments after this date will be canceled, and any payments made will be non-refundable and non-transferable.
Option B: 3 Payments of $250
Your registration includes:
Lodging is not included, but optional on-site housing can be added.
Installment Breakdown for Regular Registration:
April Start: 3 payments of $3 payments of $250 (April 1, May 1, June 1)
The first installment can be made anytime before April 1 to secure your registration.
Refund Policy: No refunds.
The first installment secures your registration and is considered a non-refundable deposit.
To confirm attendance, all installments must be completed by June 1, 2026.
Registrations with incomplete payments after this date will be canceled, and any payments made will be non-refundable and non-transferable.
Day pass for June 22, 2026 include:
Lodging is not included.
After May 1, 2026: $200.
Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.
Day pass for June 23, 2026 include:
Lodging is not included.
After May 1, 2026: $250.
Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.
Day pass for June 24, 2026 include:
Lodging is not included.
After May 1, 2026: $250.
Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.
Day pass for June 25, 2026 include:
Lodging is not included.
After May 1, 2026: $250.
Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.
Day pass for June 26, 2026 include:
Lodging is not included.
After May 1, 2026: $200.
Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.
Driving to CSUN and need a parking permit for the week? We got you covered!
Whether you’re parking on campus or over at CSUN Housing, we’ve made it easy so you can focus on enjoying your time—stress-free and ready to go.
Grab your permit, park with ease, and let the good vibes roll!
**Select this option if you plan to park for 3 days or more.
Driving to CSUN and need a parking permit for a day or two? We got you covered!
Whether you’re parking on campus or over at CSUN Housing, we’ve made it easy so you can focus on enjoying your time—stress-free and ready to go.
Grab your permit, park with ease, and let the good vibes roll!
**Select twice if you plan to park for 2 days
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!