Deaf Interpreter Conference

Hosted by

Deaf Interpreter Conference

About this event

DIC5 Conference Registration

18111 Nordhoff St

Northridge, CA 91330, USA

LAST CHANCE Admission: 5/1/26 - 6/21/26
$800
Available until Jun 21

Final Admission Rate. Your registration includes:

  • Opening evening reception
  • Meals
  • Closing ceremony luncheon
  • Full access to all workshops, sessions, and exhibits
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET

Lodging is not included, but optional on-site housing can be added (read below).


Refund Policy: No Refunds. May 1, 2026 onwards.

Installment Plan: Option A
$187.50
Available until Jun 1

Option A: 4 Payments of $187.50

Your registration includes:

  • Opening evening reception
  • Meals
  • Closing ceremony luncheon
  • Full access to all workshops, sessions, and exhibits
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET

Lodging is not included, but optional on-site housing can be added.


Installment Breakdown for Regular Registration:

March Start: 4 payments of $187.50 (March 1, April 1, May 1, June 1)


The first installment can be made anytime before March 1 to secure your registration.


Refund Policy: No refunds. 


The first installment secures your registration and is considered a non-refundable deposit.


To confirm attendance, all installments must be completed by June 1, 2026.


Registrations with incomplete payments after this date will be canceled, and any payments made will be non-refundable and non-transferable.

Installment Plan: Option B
$250
Available until Jun 1

Option B: 3 Payments of $250

Your registration includes:

  • Opening evening reception
  • Meals
  • Closing ceremony luncheon
  • Full access to all workshops, sessions, and exhibits
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET

Lodging is not included, but optional on-site housing can be added.


Installment Breakdown for Regular Registration:

April Start: 3 payments of $3 payments of $250 (April 1, May 1, June 1)


The first installment can be made anytime before April 1 to secure your registration.


Refund Policy: No refunds. 


The first installment secures your registration and is considered a non-refundable deposit.


To confirm attendance, all installments must be completed by June 1, 2026.


Registrations with incomplete payments after this date will be canceled, and any payments made will be non-refundable and non-transferable.

Day Pass: June 22, 2026
$200
Available until Jun 22

Day pass for June 22, 2026 include:

  • Opening evening reception
  • Full access to all sessions.
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET

Lodging is not included.


After May 1, 2026: $200.


Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.

Day Pass: June 23, 2026
$250
Available until Jun 23

Day pass for June 23, 2026 include:

  • Full access to all sessions.
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET
  • Meals

Lodging is not included.


After May 1, 2026: $250.


Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.

Day Pass: June 24, 2026
$250
Available until Jun 24

Day pass for June 24, 2026 include:

  • Full access to all sessions.
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET
  • Meals

Lodging is not included.


After May 1, 2026: $250.


Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.

Day Pass: June 25, 2026
$250
Available until Jun 25

Day pass for June 25, 2026 include:

  • Full access to all sessions.
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET
  • Meals

Lodging is not included.


After May 1, 2026: $250.


Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.

Day Pass: June 26, 2026
$200
Available until Jun 26

Day pass for June 26, 2026 include:

  • Closing ceremony luncheon
  • Full access to all sessions.
  • Opportunity to earn CEUs/ACET

Lodging is not included.


After May 1, 2026: $200.


Refund Policy: $50 Processing Fee from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026. No refunds after May 1, 2026.

CSUN Parking Permit (WEEK)
$50

Driving to CSUN and need a parking permit for the week? We got you covered!


Whether you’re parking on campus or over at CSUN Housing, we’ve made it easy so you can focus on enjoying your time—stress-free and ready to go.


Grab your permit, park with ease, and let the good vibes roll!


**Select this option if you plan to park for 3 days or more.

CSUN Parking Permit (DAY)
$20

Driving to CSUN and need a parking permit for a day or two? We got you covered!


Whether you’re parking on campus or over at CSUN Housing, we’ve made it easy so you can focus on enjoying your time—stress-free and ready to go.


Grab your permit, park with ease, and let the good vibes roll!


**Select twice if you plan to park for 2 days

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!