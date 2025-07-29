Dice Alliance - Gen Con Silent Auction

Starting bid
This is a beautiful one of a kind hand painted illustration by renowned artist Les Garner. Depicting iconic character representations in stunning detail. (Mixed Medium of ink, paint, and airbrush on high quality paper measures 34 inches wide and 17 tall)
Starting bid
Haunting and elegant this statue depicting one of the biggest "bads" in the history of the realms is a must have for any Dungeon and Dragons fan!
Sideshow 1:10 Scale Wizkids Vecna Statue. Approx 14 inches tall and 7 inches wide.
Starting bid
Limited to 5 sets.
High quality art print set signed by artist Les Garner
Starting bid
Limited to 5 sets.
High quality art print set signed by artist Les Garner
Starting bid
Limited to 5 sets.
High quality art print set signed by artist Les Garner
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!