Sales closed

Dice Alliance - Gen Con Silent Auction

Les Garner - Painting item
Les Garner - Painting item
Les Garner - Painting
$500

Starting bid

This is a beautiful one of a kind hand painted illustration by renowned artist Les Garner. Depicting iconic character representations in stunning detail. (Mixed Medium of ink, paint, and airbrush on high quality paper measures 34 inches wide and 17 tall)

Sideshow Vecna Statue item
Sideshow Vecna Statue item
Sideshow Vecna Statue item
Sideshow Vecna Statue
$150

Starting bid

Haunting and elegant this statue depicting one of the biggest "bads" in the history of the realms is a must have for any Dungeon and Dragons fan!


Sideshow 1:10 Scale Wizkids Vecna Statue. Approx 14 inches tall and 7 inches wide.


Signed art print set item
Signed art print set
$50

Starting bid

Limited to 5 sets.


High quality art print set signed by artist Les Garner

Signed art print set item
Signed art print set
$50

Starting bid

Limited to 5 sets.

High quality art print set signed by artist Les Garner

Signed art print set (Copy) item
Signed art print set (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Limited to 5 sets.

High quality art print set signed by artist Les Garner

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!