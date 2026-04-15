Triad Deaf Services

Hosted by

Triad Deaf Services

About this event

DID - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

27 Ridge St

Akron, OH 44308, USA

General Admission
Free

Event Description:
Join us for a fun day out with Do It Deaf (DID) Youth and KODA Youth! Come enjoy a scenic train ride together, take in beautiful views, and spend time connecting with friends and community.

Free admission to register. A boxed lunch and water will be provided.


Important Details:

  • DID participants (funded by A4K) will have their train tickets and lunch covered.
  • Non-DID participants are responsible for purchasing their own train tickets and boxed lunch.
  • If you are not funded by A4K, please call CVRS to reserve your tickets and let them know you are joining our group so we can all sit together.

Julia McCary I Group Sales Coordinator

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Phone: 234.759.0092

www.cvsr.org


We look forward to a fun and memorable experience with everyone!

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