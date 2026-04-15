DID - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Event Description:
Join us for a fun day out with Do It Deaf (DID) Youth and KODA Youth! Come enjoy a scenic train ride together, take in beautiful views, and spend time connecting with friends and community.
Free admission to register. A boxed lunch and water will be provided.
Important Details:
- DID participants (funded by A4K) will have their train tickets and lunch covered.
- Non-DID participants are responsible for purchasing their own train tickets and boxed lunch.
- If you are not funded by A4K, please call CVRS to reserve your tickets and let them know you are joining our group so we can all sit together.
Julia McCary I Group Sales Coordinator
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Phone: 234.759.0092
www.cvsr.org
We look forward to a fun and memorable experience with everyone!
Event Description:
Join us for a fun day out with Do It Deaf (DID) Youth and KODA Youth! Come enjoy a scenic train ride together, take in beautiful views, and spend time connecting with friends and community.
Free admission to register. A boxed lunch and water will be provided.
Important Details:
- DID participants (funded by A4K) will have their train tickets and lunch covered.
- Non-DID participants are responsible for purchasing their own train tickets and boxed lunch.
- If you are not funded by A4K, please call CVRS to reserve your tickets and let them know you are joining our group so we can all sit together.
Julia McCary I Group Sales Coordinator
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Phone: 234.759.0092
www.cvsr.org
We look forward to a fun and memorable experience with everyone!