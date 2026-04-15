DID - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Event Description:

Join us for a fun day out with Do It Deaf (DID) Youth and KODA Youth! Come enjoy a scenic train ride together, take in beautiful views, and spend time connecting with friends and community.

Free admission to register. A boxed lunch and water will be provided.





Important Details:

DID participants (funded by A4K) will have their train tickets and lunch covered.

Non-DID participants are responsible for purchasing their own train tickets and boxed lunch.

If you are not funded by A4K, please call CVRS to reserve your tickets and let them know you are joining our group so we can all sit together.

Julia McCary I Group Sales Coordinator

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Phone: 234.759.0092

www.cvsr.org





We look forward to a fun and memorable experience with everyone!