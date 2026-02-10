Difference Maker Golf Classic (SPONSORSHIP)

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About this event
• Naming Rights to 2026 Golf Classic • Four (4) Foursomes • Hole Sign • Logo featured on print collateral • Logo on VCLUB website • Welcome and Awards Celebration inclusion • Signage at the Front Entrance • Continental Breakfast & Lunch (16) • Classic Gift Bag
• Official Sponsor (Financial, Auto, Mobile, etc.) • Three (3) Foursomes • Hole Sign • Logo on VCLUB website & materials • Welcome and Awards Celebration • Signage at the Front Entrance • Continental Breakfast & Lunch (12) • Classic Gift Bag
• Two (2) Foursomes • Hole Sign • Logo featured on print collateral • Logo on VCLUB website • Welcome and Awards Celebration inclusion • Signage at the Front Entrance • Continental Breakfast & Lunch (8) • Classic Gift Bag
One (1) Foursomes • Hole Sign LUNCH SPONSOR $750 • Two Players • Continental Breakfast & Lunch (2)) • Classic Gift Bag HOLE SPONSOR $150 • Prominent signage at the Tee • Classic Gift Bag
• Two Players • Continental Breakfast & Lunch (2)) • Classic Gift Bag
Prominent signage at the Tee • Classic Gift Bag
• One Classic Golfer • Continental Breakfast & Lunch • Classic Gift Bag
• Four Classic Golfer • Continental Breakfast & Lunch • Classic Gift Bag
• Classic Gift Bag
$
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