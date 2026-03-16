Different Not Lost : Supporting Children with autism

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Show your support for the strength, resilience, and courage of military children—especially those navigating autism and special needs.
This meaningful design features a purple dandelion, symbolizing growth through change, with seeds transforming into colorful puzzle pieces to represent awareness, diversity, and support.
✨ Details:
April is Month of the Military Child , a time to recognize the strength, resilience, and sacrifices made by children in the military families. Some military children face extra journey-living the unique challenges of military life, including frequent moves ,new schools and changing environments. This shirt honors military and autism awareness together.
Why Purple? Purple represent all branches of military combined and is worn to show support for military kids everywhere.
What This Shirt Represents . Strength of military children . Support for autism awareness . Encouragement for families navigating both journeys . Community support and understanding
Our Mission This shirt is sold through our nonprofit Different Not Lost to bring awareness , support and encouragement to families raising children with autism .
Every purchase help spread awareness and remind families they are different, not lost .
Because every child's journey deserves support.
Honor the strength behind the uniform. This powerful design is dedicated to military children—especially those navigating autism and special needs.
Featuring a soft purple dandelion, symbolizing resilience and growth, with seeds transforming into colorful puzzle pieces, this shirt represents the beauty, strength, and uniqueness of every child.
Month of the Military Child
Supporting Autism & Special Needs
We Stand With You
April is Month of the Military Child , a time to recognize the strength, resilience, and sacrifices made by children in the military families. Some military children face extra journey-living the unique challenges of military life, including frequent moves ,new schools and changing environments. This shirt honors military and autism awareness together.
Why Purple? Purple represent all branches of military combined and is worn to show support for military kids everywhere.
What This Shirt Represents . Strength of military children . Support for autism awareness . Encouragement for families navigating both journeys . Community support and understanding
Our Mission This shirt is sold through our nonprofit Different Not Lost to bring awareness , support and encouragement to families raising children with autism .
Every purchase help spread awareness and remind families they are different, not lost .
Because every child's journey deserves support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!