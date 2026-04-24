Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League

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Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

Dig & Ride Timberland Hills: CAMPING Registration ONLY

1788 Boyd Ln

Barronett, WI 54813, USA

Motorhome OR Vehicle + Trailer Camping Site
$25

This is for ONE camping registration for a family only with a Motorhome OR Vehicle + Trailer. This is not a team registration. If you also have an extra tent you are pitching, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.

Camper Van or Vehicle + Tent
$15

This is for ONE camping registration for a family only for a Camper Van or Vehicle + Tent. This is not a team registration. If you also have an extra tent your are pitching, please also purchase a Tent ONLY registration.

Tent ONLY (no vehicle)
$10

This is for ONE camping registration for a family only. This is not a team registration.

Waiting List: Motorhome OR Vehicle + Trailer Camping Site
Free

This is a registration to be placed on the waiting list for one Motorhome OR Vehicle +Ten Camp Site only. If a space becomes available, a member of the WI NICA League Staff will be in contact.

Waiting List: Camper Van or Vehicle + Tent
Free

This is a registration to be placed on the waiting list for one Camper Van OR Vehicle + tent camp site only. If a space becomes available, a member of the WI NICA League Staff will be in contact.

Waiting List: Tent ONLY (no vehicle)
$10

This is a registration to be placed on the waiting list for one Tent ONLY (no vehicle) site. If a space becomes available, a member of the WI NICA League Staff will be in contact.

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