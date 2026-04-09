Patterson School Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Patterson School Foundation Inc

About this event

Diggable Garden Waitlist Acceptance - Appalachian Outdoor Camp

4646 Patterson School Dr

Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

Registration and Deposit
$25

Complete this form and pay the refundable deposit to secure your child's spot at camp. Your deposit will be refunded after your child attends camp.

Camp Waitlist - https://bit.ly/2026CampWaitlist
Free

To be added to our wait list, DO NOT continue to fill out the Zeffy form here. Please visit the following link to be added: https://bit.ly/2026CampWaitlist


You will be contacted if a spot becomes available. Thank you for your interest in our camps!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!