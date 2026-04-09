Diggable Garden Waitlist Acceptance - Appalachian Outdoor Camp

About this event
Complete this form and pay the refundable deposit to secure your child's spot at camp. Your deposit will be refunded after your child attends camp.
To be added to our wait list, DO NOT continue to fill out the Zeffy form here. Please visit the following link to be added: https://bit.ly/2026CampWaitlist
You will be contacted if a spot becomes available. Thank you for your interest in our camps!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!