Digital Decluttering: Organize Google Drive

115 E Jefferson St

Madison, GA 30650, USA

Is your Google Drive a mess of scattered files and folders? In this workshop, you'll learn how to organize, declutter, and streamline your Drive using Google’s built-in tools. Discover tips for efficient file management, naming conventions, and search strategies to keep your digital workspace neat and accessible!
