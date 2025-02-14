Digital Decluttering w/ Google Tools: Organize Gmail

Tidy up your inbox and take control of your emails! In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn how to use Gmail’s built-in tools to sort, filter, and declutter your inbox efficiently. Say goodbye to email overload and hello to a more organized, stress-free Gmail experience!

Tidy up your inbox and take control of your emails! In this hands-on workshop, you'll learn how to use Gmail’s built-in tools to sort, filter, and declutter your inbox efficiently. Say goodbye to email overload and hello to a more organized, stress-free Gmail experience!

More details...