Birth Plan + Labor Positions Guide

A visual guide + birth plan template to help you feel more prepared for a hospital birth—evidence-based positions that can shorten labor and ease back labor, plus a simple, step-by-step plan you can share with your care team.
Suggested $5, pay what you can (including $0). Your support helps us keep resources accessible, offer deeply discounted courses, and create more free and low-cost materials for families.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!