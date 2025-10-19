aSTEAM Village, Inc

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aSTEAM Village, Inc

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aDIGITAL Connect Global! “Connected Anywhere. Instantly.”

aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video item
aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video item
aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video item
aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video
$129.95

aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video — includes 100 GB of Data, Unlimited Calling, SMS, Video Conferencing + Microsoft Office 365

$129.95 | 100 GB Data, All‑Inclusive International Traveler Productivity Plan

aDIGITAL Connect Global (100GB Data, Voice, Video + Microsoft 365) is a premium international connectivity and productivity solution designed for travelers who want to save money, stay connected, and remain productive across borders—without roaming fees or complex mobile plans.

Powered through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, this plan combines global communications, Wi‑Fi access, and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools into a single, predictable experience built for international travel, business mobility, and global events.

Instead of juggling roaming plans, SIM cards, and separate work tools, travelers use aDIGITAL Me as their personal command center to manage connectivity, communications, and productivity from one secure dashboard—anywhere in the world.



What’s Included

  • International internet‑based calling and messaging
  • Wi‑Fi access across participating cities, hotels, venues, and travel corridors
  • Microsoft Office 365 access for productivity while traveling
  • Centralized access through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub
  • One account usable across multiple countries
  • Flat, predictable pricing with no roaming fees
  • No contracts and no carrier lock‑in



Why Travelers Choose This Plan

  • Avoid costly international roaming and data charges
  • Stay productive with familiar Microsoft 365 tools while abroad
  • Work, communicate, and collaborate from any country
  • Manage everything—connectivity and productivity—in one place



Ideal For

  • International business travelers and remote professionals
  • Conference, tournament, and global‑event attendees
  • Travelers moving between multiple countries or regions
  • Anyone who wants connectivity + productivity without surprise costs



In short:
aDIGITAL Connect Global (With 100 GB Data, Voice, Video + Microsoft 365) delivers global connectivity, Wi‑Fi, and productivity tools in one plan, managed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub—so international travelers can work, communicate, and travel smarter while saving money.

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aDIGITAL Connect Global Voice with Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global Voice with Office 365 item
aDIGITAL Connect Global Voice with Office 365
$49.95

aDIGITAL Connect Global Voice with Office 365

$49.95 | International Traveler Plan

aDIGITAL Connect Global (No Wi‑Fi) is a low‑cost international connectivity option designed for travelers who want to avoid expensive roaming charges while staying connected across borders.

Accessed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, this plan provides international travelers with internet‑based communications—without bundled Wi‑Fi—making it ideal for travelers who already have hotel, venue, or local Wi‑Fi access but still want to save money on international calling and messaging.

Instead of paying unpredictable carrier roaming fees, travelers use aDIGITAL Me to manage their global communications in one place, with a simple, fixed price that helps eliminate bill shock while traveling internationally.

What’s Included

  • International internet‑based calling and messaging
  • Access through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools into a single, predictable experience
  • Single account usable across multiple countries
  • Predictable, flat pricing for global travel
  • No contracts and no carrier lock‑in

What’s Not Included

  • Wi‑Fi access (use existing hotel, venue, or local Wi‑Fi)

Ideal For

  • International travelers looking to reduce roaming costs
  • Visitors attending global events, conferences, or tournaments
  • Travelers who already have Wi‑Fi but need affordable global communications
  • Budget‑conscious travelers who want control and predictability

In short:
aDIGITAL Connect Global (No Wi‑Fi) gives international travelers a cost‑effective way to stay connected worldwide, using the aDIGITAL Me personal hub—without paying premium roaming fees.

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aDIGITAL Connect Global Data, Voice, Video 100GB Bundle item
aDIGITAL Connect Global Data, Voice, Video 100GB Bundle item
aDIGITAL Connect Global Data, Voice, Video 100GB Bundle item
aDIGITAL Connect Global Data, Voice, Video 100GB Bundle
$149.95

aDIGITAL Connect Global Data, Voice, Video 100GB Bundle + Microsoft 365

$149.95 | 100GB Data Plan, Unlimited Voice, local U.S. Number, Own Your Number - Number Porting available (U.S. only), All‑Inclusive International Traveler Productivity Plan

aDIGITAL Connect Global (With Wi‑Fi + Microsoft 365) is a premium international connectivity and productivity solution designed for travelers who want to save money, stay connected, and remain productive across borders—without roaming fees or complex mobile plans.

Powered through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, this plan combines global communications, Wi‑Fi access, and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools into a single, predictable experience built for international travel, business mobility, and global events.

Instead of juggling roaming plans, SIM cards, and separate work tools, travelers use aDIGITAL Me as their personal command center to manage connectivity, communications, and productivity from one secure dashboard—anywhere in the world.



What’s Included

  • International internet‑based calling and messaging
  • Wi‑Fi access across participating cities, hotels, venues, and travel corridors
  • Microsoft Office 365 access for productivity while traveling
  • Centralized access through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub
  • One account usable across multiple countries
  • Flat, predictable pricing with no roaming fees
  • No contracts and no carrier lock‑in



Why Travelers Choose This Plan

  • Avoid costly international roaming and data charges
  • Stay productive with familiar Microsoft 365 tools while abroad
  • Work, communicate, and collaborate from any country
  • Manage everything—connectivity and productivity—in one place



Ideal For

  • International business travelers and remote professionals
  • Conference, tournament, and global‑event attendees
  • Travelers moving between multiple countries or regions
  • Anyone who wants connectivity + productivity without surprise costs



In short:
aDIGITAL Connect Global (With Wi‑Fi + Microsoft 365) delivers global connectivity, Wi‑Fi, and productivity tools in one plan, managed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub—so international travelers can work, communicate, and travel smarter while saving money.

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aDIGITAL Connect Global DTX item
aDIGITAL Connect Global DTX item
aDIGITAL Connect Global DTX item
aDIGITAL Connect Global DTX item
aDIGITAL Connect Global DTX
$249.95

aDIGITAL Connect Global DTX — Personal Digital Storefront, Ultimate Wi-Fi Only (monthly plan)

Official World Cup Traveler Connectivity Pass

The aDIGITAL Connect Global — Ultimate Pass is a one-time, global (over 170 countries) annual connectivity pass designed for international fans, supporters, media, and travelers.


Accessed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, the FIFA Pass provides travelers with a fixed‑price, event‑ready connectivity experience that replaces expensive roaming plans, confusing carrier rules, and unreliable cross‑border service. aDIGITAL Connect Global delivers continuity of communication and connectivity without the need to change SIM cards or mobile plans.


Built specifically for global mobility and connectivity, the aDIGITAL Connect Global Pass supports travelers with reliable access for navigation, ride‑share, ticketing, translation, digital payments, and staying connected with family, teams, and fellow supporters—without daily roaming fees or carrier lock‑in.



What’s Included

  • Personal Digital Storefront in the STEM City OmniVerse WebXR environments
  • International internet‑based calling and messaging
  • Secure connectivity delivered through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub
  • Worldwide, City‑to‑city continuity for travelers
  • Predictable, flat event pricing designed to avoid roaming bill shock
  • No contracts and no dependence on traditional carrier roaming plans

Connectivity is delivered over internet‑based communications (VoIP). Availability depends on local network coverage.

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Producer 100GB Data Pack item
Producer 100GB Data Pack item
Producer 100GB Data Pack item
Producer 100GB Data Pack
$59.95

Add Data instantly to your aDIGITAL Connect Global device!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!