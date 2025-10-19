aDIGITAL Connect Global! “Connected Anywhere. Instantly.”

aDIGITAL Connect FIFA26 Global Data, Voice, and Video — includes 100 GB of Data, Unlimited Calling, SMS, Video Conferencing + Microsoft Office 365

$129.95 | 100 GB Data, All‑Inclusive International Traveler Productivity Plan

aDIGITAL Connect Global (100GB Data, Voice, Video + Microsoft 365) is a premium international connectivity and productivity solution designed for travelers who want to save money, stay connected, and remain productive across borders—without roaming fees or complex mobile plans.

Powered through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub, this plan combines global communications, Wi‑Fi access, and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools into a single, predictable experience built for international travel, business mobility, and global events.

Instead of juggling roaming plans, SIM cards, and separate work tools, travelers use aDIGITAL Me as their personal command center to manage connectivity, communications, and productivity from one secure dashboard—anywhere in the world.









What’s Included

International internet‑based calling and messaging

Wi‑Fi access across participating cities, hotels, venues, and travel corridors

Microsoft Office 365 access for productivity while traveling

Centralized access through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub

One account usable across multiple countries

Flat, predictable pricing with no roaming fees

No contracts and no carrier lock‑in









Why Travelers Choose This Plan

Avoid costly international roaming and data charges

Stay productive with familiar Microsoft 365 tools while abroad

Work, communicate, and collaborate from any country

Manage everything—connectivity and productivity—in one place









Ideal For

International business travelers and remote professionals

Conference, tournament, and global‑event attendees

Travelers moving between multiple countries or regions

Anyone who wants connectivity + productivity without surprise costs









In short:

aDIGITAL Connect Global (With 100 GB Data, Voice, Video + Microsoft 365) delivers global connectivity, Wi‑Fi, and productivity tools in one plan, managed through the aDIGITAL Me personal hub—so international travelers can work, communicate, and travel smarter while saving money.