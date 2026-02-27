Digital Literacy 8 Week Program

About this event
Build the skills you need for today’s workplace.
Tuition: $500
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).
Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.
Build the skills you need for today’s workplace.
Tuition: $500
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).
Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.
Build the skills you need for today’s workplace.
Tuition: $500
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).
Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.
Build the skills you need for today’s workplace.
Tuition: $500
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).
Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.
Build the skills you need for today’s workplace.
Tuition: $500
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).
Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.
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