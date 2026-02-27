Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

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Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

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Digital Literacy 8 Week Program

126 Linden Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

8 Week Program Deposit item
8 Week Program Deposit
$50

Build the skills you need for today’s workplace. 
Tuition: $500 
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).

Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.

Saturday Cohort Full Price item
Saturday Cohort Full Price
$500

Build the skills you need for today’s workplace. 
Tuition: $500 
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).

Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.

Saturday Cohort Weekly Installment item
Saturday Cohort Weekly Installment
$62.50

Build the skills you need for today’s workplace. 
Tuition: $500 
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).

Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.

Thursday Cohort Full Payment item
Thursday Cohort Full Payment
$500

Build the skills you need for today’s workplace. 
Tuition: $500 
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).

Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.

Thursday Cohort Weekly Payment item
Thursday Cohort Weekly Payment
$62.50

Build the skills you need for today’s workplace. 
Tuition: $500 
Deposit: $50 due at registration (non-refundable, applied to tuition).

Balance may be paid in 4 installments of $125, billed biweekly or 8 installments of 62.50 billed weekly.

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