PowHer Networking Group

Hosted by

PowHer Networking Group

About this event

Digital PowHer - Marketing & Media

801 4th St

Sioux City, IA 51101, USA

Existing Annual Member
Free

For current PowHer members. Includes access to this month's event as part of your annual membership.

 

Not a member yet? Choose the Drop-In ticket to join us today or become a full annual member for year-round access.

New Annual Member
$300

Welcome to PowHer!

Includes 12 months of PowHer programming, monthly events, and quarterly social hours.

Drop-In Ticket
$30

Includes access to this month's scheduled PowHer program, speaker, networking, and lunch.


Love PowHer? Your $30 can be applied toward an annual membership when you join.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!