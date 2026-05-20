Digital Resource: Advent Horizons: Exploring the Intersections of Scripture and Science

Description

Enrich your Advent preparation with weekly devotional entries that blend both science and scripture to help you prepare for the coming of Christ on Christmas morning. Designed for individual or group use, as you work through the Sundays of Advent toward Christmas morning, science offers fresh insights to familiar Biblical stories on the significance of God becoming human. Beautiful images, reflection questions, and short prayers are provided for individual or group contemplation.

Chapter Outline:

First Sunday of Advent: No Ordinary Joe by Greg Cootsona

Second Sunday of Advent: When Jesus Was an Embryo by Ruth Bancewicz

Third Sunday of Advent: Following the Eastern Star of Epiphany by Edgardo Rosado

Fourth Sunday of Advent: Eight-Pound, Six-Ounce Baby Jesus by Justin Barrett

Christmas Day: God’s Real Presence by Drew Rick-Miller