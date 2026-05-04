Digital Resource: Reading God’s Book of Nature: Curriculum Guide (eBook with video links)

Description

Every Sunday in nearly every church we gather with science professionals for worship. Scientists and engineers join us with medical and computer professionals. But what can our churches do to better equip the scientists among us? How can we become congregations that welcome and support them? These are the guiding questions behind this 3-week, video-based curriculum.

Lessons include:

Christians Do Science

Science Inspires Worship

How Science Works

Built around a series of short videos produced by the Science for Seminaries program administered by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, this curriculum can help your church to be more welcoming to science professionals and to enable them to see their work as a Christian vocation. You can watch a trailer for this curriculum on our YouTube channel.