Digital Resource: "The Standard Model – Six Steps to Engage Science in Church (eBook)"

The intersection of faith and science doesn't need to be complicated and the benefits are many.
By engaging science in your congregation, you can...
- Reinvigorate your church
- Attract new members
- Gain confidence in tackling tough topics
- Increase youth involvement
- And more...
Tested in nearly 100 Christian ministries, The Standard Model is a six-step guide to help churches engage science for the benefit of congregations.
The intersection of faith and science doesn't need to be complicated and the benefits are many.
By engaging science in your congregation, you can...
- Reinvigorate your church
- Attract new members
- Gain confidence in tackling tough topics
- Increase youth involvement
- And more...
Tested in nearly 100 Christian ministries, The Standard Model is a six-step guide to help churches engage science for the benefit of congregations.