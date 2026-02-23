Sustainable Princeton

Hosted by

Sustainable Princeton

About this event

Digital Shout-Outs at the Spring Green Soiree

354 Quaker Rd

Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Full Screen Digital Shout-Out
$750

Dedicated full-screen slide playing on a loop during the event (tickets sold separately)


A meaningful way to honor Yamile, share a message with attendees, or promote your business, even if you can't attend in person!


We will reach out for your shout-out following your purchase.

Half Screen Digital Shout-Out
$550

Half of a shared slide playing on a loop during the event (tickets sold separately)


A meaningful way to honor Yamile, share a message with attendees, or promote your business, even if you can't attend in person!


We will reach out for your shout-out following your purchase.

Quarter Screen Digital Shout-Out
$350

Quarter of a shared slide playing on a loop during the event (tickets sold separately)


A meaningful way to honor Yamile, share a message with attendees, or promote your business, even if you can't attend in person!


We will reach out for your shout-out following your purchase.

Add a donation for Sustainable Princeton

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!