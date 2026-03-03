About this event
This General Admission ticket grants one guest access to DIIVA Chat 2026, the 4th intentionally curated gathering designed for meaningful conversation, thoughtful connection, and shared awareness.
DIIVA Chat brings women together in an intentional setting where dialogue is honest, perspectives are respected, and conversations often extend beyond the room.
Coming with a friend? Select the Two-Guest option to save.
This General Admission Pair ticket grants admission for two guests to DIIVA Chat 2026, the 4th intentionally curated gathering centered on meaningful conversation, shared awareness, and purposeful connection.
DIIVA Chat is designed for women who value intentional space and thoughtful dialogue. Attending with someone you trust—whether a friend, sister, colleague, or kindred spirit—enhances the experience while preserving the intimacy of the gathering.
This paired option offers a preferred General Admission rate for guests who choose to attend together, while honoring the curated nature of the event.
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