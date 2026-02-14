Sri Muthuswamy Dikshitar & Sri ShyamaSastry Aradhana - Goshti ganam

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About this event
Free event for IFAA Patrons/Members. Each participant and rasika from the family have to register seperately by filling this form. NOTE: Total number of attendees (includes participants and rasikas) allowed FREE from your FAMILY will be based on what your 2026 IFAA membership type allows. [Single/Senior family/Family/VIP Family/Patron]. Additional family members will have to purchase $20 donor pass.
2 donor passes are required for each participant
Become a Member
https://ifaadfw.org/membership-1
ALL visiting artists' concerts and local talent programs are FREE for IFAA members. Please purchase membership using link above and come back to this form to register for this event.
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