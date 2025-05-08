Dillard University Washington DC Alumni Association Membership 2025

Local Membership Dues
$60

Renews yearly on: July 1

National (DUNAA) and Local (DC) Dues
$110

Renews yearly on: July 1

The annual dues are $110.00. This includes both local and national paid to the DC local chapter.

$60 for local - DC Alumni Chapter
$50 for National - Dillard University National Alumni Association (DUNAA)

Life Membership- One time payment
$500

No expiration

DUNAA is an independent organization and all dues collected are a vital source of support toward maintaining its work.

Life Membership - Partial
$250

Renews yearly on: July 1

Remaining payment should be completed by End of Fiscal Year in which initial payment was made.

Add a donation for Dillard University DC Metro Alumni Assn

