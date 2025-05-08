Dillard University Washington DC Alumni Association Membership 2025

Renews yearly on: July 1
The annual dues are $110.00. This includes both local and national paid to the DC local chapter.
$60 for local - DC Alumni Chapter
$50 for National - Dillard University National Alumni Association (DUNAA)
No expiration
DUNAA is an independent organization and all dues collected are a vital source of support toward maintaining its work.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Remaining payment should be completed by End of Fiscal Year in which initial payment was made.
