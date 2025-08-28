JCSU NAA "No Fuss" Bleu Boxes & Drink Specials

Appetizer: Charcuterie Box
$10

Meat, cheese (2 types), crackers, grapes, strawberry, grape tomato, carrots, sliced cajun turkey, and pecans



Appetizer: Charcuterie Box w/o meat
$8.50

Cheese (2 types), crackers, grapes, strawberry, grape tomato, carrots, and pecans

*includes additional vegetables

Appetizer: Mini Chicken & Waffle Skewers
$6

Three (3) mini chicken & waffle skewers w/warm syrup

Appetizer: Mini crab cakes w/sweet chili thai sauce
$16

Two (2) mini crab cakes w/sweet chili thai sauce

Entree: Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon & Grits w/o drink
$28

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon & Grits with collard greens (no meat), 5-cheese macaroni & cheese, and mini cornbread muffin

Entree: Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon & Grits w/drink
$30

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon & Grits with collard greens (no meat), 5-cheese macaroni & cheese, and mini cornbread muffin with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)

Entree: Jerk Chicken Wings w/o drink
$25

Jerk Chicken Wings with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato

Entree: Jerk Chicken Wings w/drink
$27

Jerk Chicken Wings with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)

Entree: Vegetarian Meatballs w/o drink
$23

Vegetarian Meatballs with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato

Entree: Vegetarian Meatballs w/drink
$25

Vegetarian Meatballs with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)

Entree: Chicken Marsala w/o drink
$25

Chicken Marsala with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus

Entree: Chicken Marsala w/drink
$27

Chicken Marsala with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)

Entree: Ground Beef Lasagne w/o drink
$28

Ground beef lasagne and Caesar salad with dressing on the side

Entree: Ground Beef Lasagne w/drink
$30

Ground beef lasagne and Caesar salad with dressing on the side with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)

Mini Bundt Cake
$4

Pineapple upside-down cake

Chocolate Brownie
$3

Chocolate brownie

Sugar Cookie
$3

Sugar cookie

Strawberry Cheesecake
$5

Strawberry cheesecake

Blue Long Island
$15

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Triple Sec, Lemonade, Blue Curacao

Gold Margarita
$15

Tequila, Triple Sec, Limoges Juice, Simple Syrup 

Old Fashioned
$15

Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Bitters 

Peach Lemon Drop
$15

Vodka, Peach puree, Peach schnapps, Lemonade

