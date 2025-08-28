JCSU NAA "No Fuss" Bleu Boxes & Drink Specials

Meat, cheese (2 types), crackers, grapes, strawberry, grape tomato, carrots, sliced cajun turkey, and pecans
Cheese (2 types), crackers, grapes, strawberry, grape tomato, carrots, and pecans
*includes additional vegetables
Three (3) mini chicken & waffle skewers w/warm syrup
Two (2) mini crab cakes w/sweet chili thai sauce
Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon & Grits with collard greens (no meat), 5-cheese macaroni & cheese, and mini cornbread muffin
Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon & Grits with collard greens (no meat), 5-cheese macaroni & cheese, and mini cornbread muffin with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)
Jerk Chicken Wings with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato
Jerk Chicken Wings with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)
Vegetarian Meatballs with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato
Vegetarian Meatballs with red beans & rice, plantain and sliced cucumber & tomato with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)
Chicken Marsala with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus
Chicken Marsala with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)
Ground beef lasagne and Caesar salad with dressing on the side
Ground beef lasagne and Caesar salad with dressing on the side with 16oz drink (lemonade/tea/Arnold Palmer)
Pineapple upside-down cake
Chocolate brownie
Sugar cookie
Strawberry cheesecake
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Triple Sec, Lemonade, Blue Curacao
Tequila, Triple Sec, Limoges Juice, Simple Syrup
Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Bitters
Vodka, Peach puree, Peach schnapps, Lemonade
