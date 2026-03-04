Dining for Public Art

Thur, April 2 2026, 6:00 PM





Hosted by: Lewis and Michelle Ribner





Join us for a Passover Seder — an evening of tradition, food, storytelling, and connection. Together, we’ll share a meal featuring classic Passover dishes including matzah ball soup, brisket, potatoes and much more. Explore the themes of freedom and renewal that this holiday celebrates. This Seder is open to everyone, regardless of faith or background, and will include a light, inclusive ceremony centered on community and reflection.





Come hungry, curious, and ready to celebrate together!