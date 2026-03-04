Dining for Public Art

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About this event
Thur, April 2 2026, 6:00 PM
Hosted by: Lewis and Michelle Ribner
Join us for a Passover Seder — an evening of tradition, food, storytelling, and connection. Together, we’ll share a meal featuring classic Passover dishes including matzah ball soup, brisket, potatoes and much more. Explore the themes of freedom and renewal that this holiday celebrates. This Seder is open to everyone, regardless of faith or background, and will include a light, inclusive ceremony centered on community and reflection.
Come hungry, curious, and ready to celebrate together!
Sat, Apr 4, 2026, 5:30 PM
Join your international traveling neighbors, Robert Smith and Jay Josephs at their home for a throwback evening to our former annual tradition “Pinot In The Park”!
“Parkless Pinot” will feature a seated and coursed dinner completed with grilled salmon and plenty of Pinot Noir!
Sun, Apr 12, 2026, 5:30 PM
Historic Kewood’s favorite happy hour hosts are back with their beloved backyard DFPA event!
Darryl and Brenda Gordon are serving up genuine hospitality and offering a classic cookout of burgers and brats, and a bevy of libations! This event has always sold out, grab your tickets TODAY!
Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 11:30 AM
DFPA Co-Chairs Sara-Ellen Burnett and Jamelia Triola are teaming up with their co-host and talented chef, Patrick Burress to bring you an afternoon of brunching, “White Lotus” style!
The elegant repast will be paired with a “build your own Bloody Mary bar” and fresh mimosas. They are super excited to present reigning Drag Queen, Ms. Brianna Summers as their fierce talent for the event!
Caftans and resort attire strongly encouraged.
Resident Artist: Cat Lallier
Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Do not miss this epic event taking place in Historic Kenwood on April 18! Hosts Brian and Robert are so thrilled to welcome to you to their fabulous home for an evening of “Cocktails Under The Stars”.
Enjoy craft cocktails, delicious hors d’oeuvres, all elevated by a live performance featuring an exceptional cache of Saint Petersburg musicians! The generosity of your hosts extends past the fabulous fête-Brian and Robert will be MATCHING the donation of each ticket sold!
This event WILL sell out, grab your tickets today!
Cocktail attire suggested
Friday, April 24, 6:00 PM
Hosted by Katie and Bryan Klopfenstein and Michelle and Lewis Ribner
Join us for a Greek‑themed progressive dinner, with each stop offering a taste of the Mediterranean. Guests will begin with mezze at Katie and Bryan’s house—bowls of homemade hummus, warm pita, and olives, that set a relaxed, convivial tone. Next, we will walk down the street to Michelle and Lewis’s house where we will feature classic mains like moussaka, Greek chicken meatballs, veggie kabobs and of course, Greek salad, all filling the evening with the aromas of oregano and citrus. After the meal, we’ll stroll back to the Klopfenstein home homemade desserts that will bring out the sweetness of Greece. Moving from course to course mirrors the spirit of Greek hospitality—warm, abundant, and meant to be savored together.
Saturday, May 9, 2026 3:30pm-5pm
Hostesses Lisa Tufano and Lori Benitez invite you to nibble and sip as you create your very own custom charcuterie board during this interactive, 90-minute workshop led by the team from St. Pete Charcuterie.
This experience includes:
• A small disposable charcuterie board for each guest
• All premium meats and cheeses
• Fresh fruits and seasonal accompaniments
• Nuts, spreads, garnishes, and styling elements
• Crackers for building and enjoying
• Step-by-step guided instruction
Each guest leaves with their own beautifully styled board and the confidence to recreate it at home.
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