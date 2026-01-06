Adoption Option Inc

Hosted by

Adoption Option Inc

About this event

Dink For a Cause 2026

900 E Wackerly St

Midland, MI 48642, USA

Friday High School Tournament
$45

Friday's High School Tournament is $45 per person. Must be 4 players per team. Maximum of 8 teams.

Early Registration (Ends 3/31/2026)
$55
Available until Mar 31

Early registration is $50 for one divdision and $15 for additional division. Early registration rates end March 31, 2026!

Late Registration (Begins 4/1/2026)
$60

Late registration is $55 per division and $15 per additional division. Late registration rates apply on or after April 1, 2026!

Additional Division
$15

Whether you are an early bird registering before March 31, 2026, or registering on or after April 1, 2026, register for an additional division for only $15 more!

Add a donation for Adoption Option Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!