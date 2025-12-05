Friends Of Malcom Inc

Offered by

Friends Of Malcom Inc

About this shop

Dink the Halls Pickleball Tournament

Single Raffle Ticket item
Single Raffle Ticket
$20

Win a beautifully decorated pre-lit Christmas tree with over $2,000 in presents for everyone on your list.

Three Raffle Tickets item
Three Raffle Tickets
$50

Win a beautifully decorated pre-lit Christmas tree with over $2,000 in presents for everyone on your list.

15 Raffle Tickets item
15 Raffle Tickets
$200

Sponsor an hour of structured PE (by an outside company) for our students AND get 15 chances to win a beautifully decorated pre-lit Christmas tree with over $2,000 in presents for everyone on your list.

Event Hat or Visor item
Event Hat or Visor
$15
FOM Discount Card item
FOM Discount Card
$20

Get amazing discounts at local businesses through 11/26

Walk Up Ticket - Spectator Only item
Walk Up Ticket - Spectator Only
$50

Its not too late to join in the fun and support our school!

Add a donation for Friends Of Malcom Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!