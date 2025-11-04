Dinking to Defeat Parkinson’s Silent Auction

Bid on a one-of-a-kind collector’s item from one of the greatest names in tennis history! This pickleball paddle has been personally signed by eight-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medalist Andre Agassi.





Agassi, a former World No. 1, is one of only five men in history to achieve the career Grand Slam, winning all four major championships — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open. Known for his charisma, fierce competitiveness, and commitment to philanthropy, Agassi’s legacy extends far beyond the court.





Own this incredible piece of sports history — and support a powerful cause. All proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Parkinson’s Wellness Programs, helping individuals in our community improve strength, balance, and quality of life through movement.



