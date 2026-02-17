DInko De Mayo Tournament Sponsor

About this event
-Day of event Company acknowledgment announcement
-Company logo on Photo backdrop
(used during medal presentations)
-Social Media post
-Website sponsor listing
-4x8 Company Banner hung at event
-Court Banner with Court named after company
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Four (4) team registration to tournament
-Eight (8) event t shirts
-Social media post
-Website Sponsor listing
-3x6 Company Banner hung at event
-Court Banner with Court named after company
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Four (4) team registration to tournament
-Eight (8) event t shirts
-2X4 Company Banner hung at event
-Court Banner with Court named after company
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Two (2) team registration to tournament
-Four (4) event t shirts
Court Banner with Court named after company
One (1) team registration to tournament
Two (2) event t shirts
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