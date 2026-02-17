County Fire Pickleball

Hosted by

County Fire Pickleball

About this event

DInko De Mayo Tournament Sponsor

27650 Dickason Dr

Valencia, CA 91355

Bomberos Level Event Sponsor
$5,000

-Day of event Company acknowledgment announcement

-Company logo on Photo backdrop

(used during medal presentations)

-Social Media post

-Website sponsor listing

-4x8 Company Banner hung at event
-Court Banner with Court named after company
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Four (4) team registration to tournament
-Eight (8) event t shirts

Gold Medal Event Sponsor
$2,500

-Social media post

-Website Sponsor listing

-3x6 Company Banner hung at event
-Court Banner with Court named after company
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Four (4) team registration to tournament
-Eight (8) event t shirts

Silver Medal Event Sponsor
$1,000

-2X4 Company Banner hung at event
-Court Banner with Court named after company
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Two (2) team registration to tournament
-Four (4) event t shirts

Bronze Medal Court Sponsor
$500

Court Banner with Court named after company
One (1) team registration to tournament
Two (2) event t shirts

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