Dinks & Diplomas - Pickle for Project Grad

1300 TX-421

Lumberton, TX 77657, USA

Sweet Pickle Sponsor
$100

Your generous donation will be used for balls, medals, supplies, equipment, raffle items and/or concession items for the event. You and/or your business will be advertised as an event sponsor on our Facebook/Instagram Page, as well as on the day of the Event. (Charity Receipt will be issued)

Spicy Pickle Sponsor
$250

Your generous donation will be used for balls, medals, supplies, equipment, raffle items and/or concession items for the event. You and/or your business will be advertised as an event sponsor on our Facebook/Instagram Page, as well as on the day of the Event. (Charity Receipt will be issued)

Big Dill Sponsor
$500

Your generous donation will be used for balls, medals, supplies, equipment, raffle items and/or concession items for the event. You and/or your business will be advertised as an event sponsor on our Facebook/Instagram Page, as well as on the day of the Event. (Charity Receipt will be issued)

Men's Doubles - 2.5
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Men's Doubles - 3.0
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Men's Doubles - 3.5
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Men's Doubles - 4.0+
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Women's Doubles - 2.5
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Women's Doubles - 3.0
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Women's Doubles - 3.5
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Women's Doubles - 4.0+
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Mixed Doubles - 2.5
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Mixed Doubles - 3.0
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Mixed Doubles - 3.5
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

Mixed Doubles - 4.0+
$50

Each player must complete their own Registration.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing