Dinks & Diplomas - Pickle for Project Grad (Sponsorships)

Includes 2 Teams (4 players) Entry Fee into the tournament.

You may provide promotional items to pass out to all participants at check in and your Company Logo will be displayed in the background of our podium pictures. Your generous donation will be used for balls, medals, supplies, equipment, raffle items and/or concession items for the event. You and/or your business will be advertised as an event sponsor on our Facebook/Instagram Page, as well as on the day of the Event. (Charity Receipt will be issued)