Dinner and a Show Fundraiser

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About this event
Dinner + enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Businesses, organizations, and community partners are invited to reserve a resource/vendor table for a $100 registration donation at our Dinner & A Show Fundraiser hosted by HARDCORE Connections, Inc.. This is a great opportunity to showcase your services, connect with community members, support recovery initiatives, and demonstrate your commitment to positive community impact. Table registration includes space at the event, community recognition, and the chance to engage directly with attendees throughout the evening. Your support helps fund recovery support services, outreach, advocacy, and community programming for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder.
Community sponsors play an important role in helping make our Dinner & A Show Fundraiser possible. Sponsorship opportunities begin at a $100 minimum donation and include recognition on event promotional materials, a social media logo/business spotlight, and verbal recognition during the event. Sponsors will also have their business or organization acknowledged as a valued supporter of HARDCORE Connections, Inc. and our mission to provide recovery support, advocacy, and community-based services for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder. Your sponsorship helps strengthen recovery efforts while increasing visibility for your business within the community.
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