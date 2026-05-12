Dinner and a Show Fundraiser

Community sponsors play an important role in helping make our Dinner & A Show Fundraiser possible. Sponsorship opportunities begin at a $100 minimum donation and include recognition on event promotional materials, a social media logo/business spotlight, and verbal recognition during the event. Sponsors will also have their business or organization acknowledged as a valued supporter of HARDCORE Connections, Inc. and our mission to provide recovery support, advocacy, and community-based services for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder. Your sponsorship helps strengthen recovery efforts while increasing visibility for your business within the community.