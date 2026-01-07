Dinner and Casino Night 2026

The Tristar Arms Trinity 12 Gauge is a Turkish-made over/under shotgun known for its value, featuring a Turkish walnut stock, blued finish, 3" chamber, and Beretta/Benelli style choke tubes, with versions offering engraved receivers and 24k gold inlay; it's popular for hunting and sport shooting due to features like a fiber optic front sight, vented rib, and a single selective trigger with a top tang barrel selector, making it a reliable entry-level choice for various shooting disciplines.