Dinner & Dessert Auction - A Fundraiser for Katie's Cup

Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club Rockford

IL

General Admission - Salmon
$65

8 oz. Atlantic Salmon served with a Honey Soy Glaze. Includes house salad, dinner rolls, oven-roasted vegetables and Yukon gold mashed potatoes

General Admission - Chicken
$65

Pan seared Chicken Breast with Mushroom and Marsala Wine Pan Sauce. Includes house salad, dinner roll, oven-roasted vegetables and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

General Admission - Pork Loin
$65

Sliced Pork Loin served with Mushroom Gravy. Includes house salad, dinner roll, oven-roasted vegetables and Yukon gold mashed potatoes

General Admission - Rice Noodle Stir Fry
$65

Vegan, gluten-free dish served with a variety of vegetables

Coffee Sponsor
$600

1 Table - 8 tickets

Table Sponsorship Displayed with Corporate Name & Logo


Ganache Giver
$1,000

1 Table - 8 tickets

Corporate Sponsorship Displayed with Corporate Name & Log included in social media marketing

$50 Katie's Cup Gift Card

In-store, On-screen Electronic Video Ad or Message Posted for 3 Months (You choose the months.)

Decadent Donor
$2,000

2 Tables - 16 tickets

Corporate Sponsorship Displayed with Corporate Name & Logo including in social media marketing

Special Recognition during Event

$100 Katie's Cup Gift Card

In-store, On-screen Electronic Video Ad or Message Posted for 6 Months (You choose the months.)


