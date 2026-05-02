Dinner and FIT Fashion Show

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About this event
Join us for a night of great food, uplifting energy, and fashion with purpose.
Your ticket includes a full pasta dinner and access to our Fit Fashion Show, featuring looks styled from our community boutique.
Come hungry and leave inspired.
Non-refundable
Sponsor a Table of 6 and stand with us in making a difference. You’ll receive seating for six along with social media love and recognition during the event for your support. Also may have a speaking role at the event if desired. (5-10 minutes)
Non-refundable
Share the Experience – Sponsor a FIT Friend
Not everyone has the opportunity to attend events like this. Your sponsorship gives someone a seat at the table, a full meal, and a chance to feel part of something special.
Thank you for helping us make a difference, one friend at a time.
Non refundable
$
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