Dinner Dance & Award Ceremony Silent Auction

Get ready for a slice of fun your child won’t forget!





This exciting experience gives your student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special pizza party hosted by our very own Principal, Dr. Pape!





It’s a unique opportunity for students to celebrate together, enjoy delicious pizza, and spend some fun, memorable time with one of the leaders who helps make St. Gerald such a special place.





Whether it’s laughter over lunch, stories from the principal, or just the excitement of a surprise celebration, this is a school experience that students absolutely love — and one that parents love to win!





What’s Included:

Pizza party for your child’s classroom

Hosted by the Principal

A fun and memorable experience for students

Scheduled on a mutually agreed upon school day

Not only will your child be thrilled, but your winning bid also helps support St. Gerald School and the programs that benefit all of our students.





Bid high and give your child the chance to treat their class to a pizza party they’ll be talking about until the end of the year! 🍕