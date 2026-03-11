Dinner Dance & Award Ceremony Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get ready for a slice of fun your child won’t forget!
This exciting experience gives your student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special pizza party hosted by our very own Principal, Dr. Pape!
It’s a unique opportunity for students to celebrate together, enjoy delicious pizza, and spend some fun, memorable time with one of the leaders who helps make St. Gerald such a special place.
Whether it’s laughter over lunch, stories from the principal, or just the excitement of a surprise celebration, this is a school experience that students absolutely love — and one that parents love to win!
What’s Included:
Not only will your child be thrilled, but your winning bid also helps support St. Gerald School and the programs that benefit all of our students.
Bid high and give your child the chance to treat their class to a pizza party they’ll be talking about until the end of the year! 🍕
Starting bid
Don’t miss a single smile, wave, or proud moment! This special auction item gives your family exclusive first-row pew seating for the St. Gerald Kindergarten Graduation — the perfect way to experience one of the sweetest and most memorable milestones of your child’s school journey.
Skip the stress of arriving early and enjoy the comfort of knowing you’ll have the best seats in the house to capture photos, record videos, and fully soak in every adorable moment as our kindergarten graduates take the stage.
What’s Included:
Kindergarten graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime moment — make it even more special with front-row access to all the smiles, songs, and celebrations.
Bid now for the best seat in the house — and help support St. Gerald School at the same time! 🎓
Starting bid
Here’s a one-of-a-kind experience your child will never forget — the chance to be Principal for the Day at St. Gerald School!
Your child will step into a leadership role and enjoy a special day alongside our Principal, getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to help run the school. From making announcements and visiting classrooms to helping with important “principal duties,” this is a fun, confidence-boosting experience that students absolutely love.
Imagine the excitement as your child walks the halls as the honorary Principal, greets students and teachers, and enjoys a truly memorable day designed just for them.
This VIP Experience May Include:
Date to be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon school day.
This is always one of the most popular and highly anticipated auction items — and for good reason! Not only will your child have an unforgettable day, but your winning bid helps support St. Gerald School and the students we serve.
Bid now for a leadership experience your child will be talking about long after the day is over!
Starting bid
Gift basket example
Starting bid
2 hours of gym time at the St. Gerald JCAC
Starting bid
Package could include 4 wristbands & $100 in drink tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!