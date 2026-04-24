Dinner en Rose Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pack your bags for an upscale two-night escape in the heart of Raleigh, NC. This chic hotel has everything you need—break a sweat in the fitness center, make deals in the stylish meeting space, splash around in the sparkling pool, and savor delicious bites at the on-site restaurant. It’s the perfect blend of business and pleasure… and it could be yours if you place the winning bid! 💫This stay is valued at $500.
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable luxury portrait experience with internationally acclaimed photographer Bradford, celebrated worldwide for his dramatic, classical style. With more than 10,000 clients photographed over 27 years, Bradford is recognized as one of the top portraitists in the world—drawing families who travel hundreds of miles, and even fly across the country, just to sit before his lens.
This exclusive package includes a one‑night stay in either New York or Miami and a personalized portrait sitting for an individual or family (no pets). A rare opportunity to be photographed by a true master of the craft.
valued at $5000
Starting bid
A sleek and modern black and wood metal 3‑bottle wine rack that blends effortlessly into any kitchen, bar, or dining décor. Its minimalist design securely cradles up to three bottles, keeping them easily accessible while saving counter or cabinet space. Perfect for small spaces, elegant displays, or gifting, this rack offers both function and contemporary style in one compact piece.
$150 value
Starting bid
Get ready to tee off and bliss out at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Florida’s premier oceanfront destination. Nestled along a breathtaking stretch of unspoiled Atlantic coastline in Palm Coast, this resort is the ultimate blend of coastal charm and luxury.
Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a fun-filled weekend with friends, or a retreat that feels a little extra elevated, this beachfront escape has it all. From sparkling sands to world-class golf and spa indulgence, your perfect coastal adventure begins the moment you arrive. Bid now and let the waves carry you away! 🌊⛳🍹
$750 value
Starting bid
A modern and compact black metal 4‑bottle wine rack designed to showcase your favorite selections with style. Its sleek, minimalist frame securely holds four bottles while adding a contemporary touch to any kitchen, bar, or dining space. This set includes set of two wine glasses, making it a ready‑to‑enjoy or ready‑to‑gift package that blends elegance, function, and convenience in one striking display.
$200 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish stay at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley, perfectly located across from premier shopping and dining at Crabtree Valley Mall and just minutes from downtown Raleigh. 🛍️🍴
Relax in modern, comfortable guest rooms, take a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool, or savor chef‑crafted meals and cocktails at the hotel’s signature restaurant. With easy access to Raleigh’s vibrant arts, culture, and entertainment scene, this getaway is the perfect mix of convenience and charm.
Bid now for your chance to experience Raleigh in comfort and style!
Valued at $450
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