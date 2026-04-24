Dinner en Rose Silent Auction

Bid on an unforgettable luxury portrait experience with internationally acclaimed photographer Bradford, celebrated worldwide for his dramatic, classical style. With more than 10,000 clients photographed over 27 years, Bradford is recognized as one of the top portraitists in the world—drawing families who travel hundreds of miles, and even fly across the country, just to sit before his lens.





This exclusive package includes a one‑night stay in either New York or Miami and a personalized portrait sitting for an individual or family (no pets). A rare opportunity to be photographed by a true master of the craft.





valued at $5000