Dinner for All Sponsorship

Exclusive Dinner Sponsor - Help us make the Gun & Tech Banquet a night to remember by sponsoring the catered dinner. Your support ensures every guest enjoys a delicious meal in a welcoming and well-coordinated setting—from beautifully prepared dishes to seamless service. By sponsoring the evening, you’re not only helping create a memorable event—you’re directly contributing to veteran wellness, as all proceeds fund immersive relaxation systems for veterans' facilities and other community spaces.