Eves Restoration Ministries

Hosted by

Eves Restoration Ministries

About this event

Dinner Hop Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000
  • Event presented by your business name
  • Logo featured on all promotional materials
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Opportunity to briefly address attendees (2–3 minutes)
  • Four (4) event tickets
  • Dedicated social media spotlight

*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Gold Sponsor
$500
  • Logo included on event materials
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Two (2) event tickets
  • Two social media shoutouts

*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Silver Sponsor
$250
  • Name/logo on printed materials
  • One (1) event ticket
  • Social media recognition

*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Community Sponsor
$100
  • Name listed on event signage & printed materials
  • Group recognition on social media


*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Honorable Mention
$50
  • Name listed on printed materials

*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Appetizer Sponsor
$100
  • Logo and Name displayed at appetizer stop.
  • Brief promo announcement

*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Dinner Sponsor
$100
  • Logo and Name displayed at dinner stop.
  • Brief promo announcement


*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0

Dessert Sponsor
$100
  • Logo and Name displayed at appetizer stop.
  • Brief promo announcement


*NOTE- Zeffy fee at checkout is OPTIONAL- feel free to choose $0.

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