Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Northwest Indiana Inc

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Northwest Indiana Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Dinner in Spain Auction

Chicago Bears Game Day + Cadillac Club Package item
Chicago Bears Game Day + Cadillac Club Package
$1,000

Starting bid

Package includes four tickets, parking, and Cadillac Club admission. ($2,000 value)
Crooked Stick Golf Package item
Crooked Stick Golf Package
$500

Starting bid

An 18-hole round of golf for three at the prestigious Crooked Stick Golf Club located in Carmel, Indiana. You will be accompanied by Board Member, Tim Rice who will provide history and information about the beautiful golf course along with a delicious lunch. The date must be coordinated with Tim Rice. ($1,000 value)
Culver Academies Golf Package item
Culver Academies Golf Package
$250

Starting bid

Lunch and golf for four at the R. Stuart Dickson ’47 Culver Academies nine-hole Golf Course located in Culver, Indiana. This course is not open to public. You will be accompanied by Board Member, Tim Rice who will provide history and information about the Golfweek-ranked No. 2 campus golf course in America. The date must be coordinated with Tim Rice. ($500 value)
Flamenco Show + Dinner for Four at Don Quijote item
Flamenco Show + Dinner for Four at Don Quijote
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a an authentic live dance performance and dinner for four at Don Quijote Restaurant on February 16 at either 4:00 or 6:00 p.m. Alcohol not included. ($400 value)
Spa Wellness Party for up to 12 item
Spa Wellness Party for up to 12
$200

Starting bid

A private detox party for up to 12 guests. Includes and Ionic Foot Cleanse and light refreshments for each guest. Look better, feel better, have fun, and much more! ($600 value)
Highest Donation - Outbid Me! item
Highest Donation - Outbid Me!
$1

Starting bid

No gift basket, no experience here...just a direct donation to our cause! Who's going to be the top donor tonight?

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!