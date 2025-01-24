Boys & Girls Club Of Greater Northwest Indiana Inc
Dinner in Spain Auction
Chicago Bears Game Day + Cadillac Club Package
$1,000
Starting bid
Package includes four tickets, parking, and Cadillac Club admission.
Crooked Stick Golf Package
$500
Starting bid
An 18-hole round of golf for three at the prestigious Crooked Stick Golf Club located in Carmel, Indiana. You will be accompanied by Board Member, Tim Rice who will provide history and information about the beautiful golf course along with a delicious lunch.
The date must be coordinated with Tim Rice.
Culver Academies Golf Package
$250
Starting bid
Lunch and golf for four at the R. Stuart Dickson ’47 Culver Academies nine-hole Golf Course located in Culver, Indiana. This course is not open to public. You will be accompanied by Board Member, Tim Rice who will provide history and information about the Golfweek-ranked No. 2 campus golf course in America.
The date must be coordinated with Tim Rice.
Flamenco Show + Dinner for Four at Don Quijote
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a an authentic live dance performance and dinner for four at Don Quijote Restaurant on February 16 at either 4:00 or 6:00 p.m. Alcohol not included.
Spa Wellness Party for up to 12
$200
Starting bid
A private detox party for up to 12 guests. Includes and Ionic Foot Cleanse and light refreshments for each guest. Look better, feel better, have fun, and much more!
Highest Donation - Outbid Me!
$1
Starting bid
No gift basket, no experience here...just a direct donation to our cause! Who's going to be the top donor tonight?
