Dinner in the Orchard Raffle

About this raffle
Louis Vuitton purse! Valued at $3,100!!
Our $50 raffle ticket gives you five chances to win one of five incredible prizes! These include a Hard Rock getaway package with a one-night stay, dinner for two, and a show of your choice; a kids pedal tractor; a relaxing spa package from Image Salon featuring a 90-minute massage and one-hour facial; beautiful jewelry from Poole’s Jewelry; and a Yeti cooler—perfect for your next adventure. Each item is valued at $250 or more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!