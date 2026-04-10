Dinner in the Orchard Raffle

Our $50 raffle ticket gives you five chances to win one of five incredible prizes! These include a Hard Rock getaway package with a one-night stay, dinner for two, and a show of your choice; a kids pedal tractor; a relaxing spa package from Image Salon featuring a 90-minute massage and one-hour facial; beautiful jewelry from Poole’s Jewelry; and a Yeti cooler—perfect for your next adventure. Each item is valued at $250 or more.