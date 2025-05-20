eventClosed

Dinner on the Bridge Silent Auction

208 12th Avenue SE - Suite G, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401 - (319) 200-1201

Almost Famous Popcorn Gift Box item
Almost Famous Popcorn Gift Box
$100

Three delicious flavors of Cedar Rapids's favorite popcorn!

CR Tourism Staycation Package item
CR Tourism Staycation Package
$400

The Cedar Rapids Staycation Package Package includes:


-An overnight stay at the Hotel at Kirkwood

-Gift Card for Class Act Restaurant at Hotel at Kirkwood

-Gift Cards for Sweet Mercantile and Lion Bridge!

-Almost Famous Popcorn

-Museum Passes

And Cedar Rapids swag!

CSPS Group Pass item
CSPS Group Pass
$350

Good for a group of up to TEN people!

Czech Cottage Beer Glasses Set 1 item
Czech Cottage Beer Glasses Set 1
$60

Set of 6 beer glasses from the Czech Republic.

Czech Cottage Beer Glasses Set 2 item
Czech Cottage Beer Glasses Set 2
$60

Set of 6 beer glasses from the Czech Republic.

Czech Cottage Champagne Flute Set item
Czech Cottage Champagne Flute Set
$50

Set of 6 champagne flutes from the Czech Republic.

Health Hut Gift Box item
Health Hut Gift Box
$30

Bath salts, a loofah, shower gel, and foam bath from the Health Hut.

Fancy Custom Cornhole Set from Moss Plant Store item
Fancy Custom Cornhole Set from Moss Plant Store
$150

Take your game to the next level with this gorgeous cornhole set from Moss Plant Shop!

Gift Pack 1 from NCSML item
Gift Pack 1 from NCSML
$100

Celebrate all things Czech with this gift pack from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. Also includes gorgeous stained glass art and music from the Czech Republic!

Gift Pack 2 from NCSML item
Gift Pack 2 from NCSML
$75

Celebrate Brewnost with this gift pack from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.

Wheel Try It Gift Certificate item
Wheel Try It Gift Certificate
$45

Learn to use a pottery wheel at the Iowa Ceramics Center!

Glass Plant Stake item
Glass Plant Stake
$35

Beautiful glass plant stake made by local artist Cheryl Hoch and presented by the Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio.

Modern Lamp and $100 Gift Card to Scribe item
Modern Lamp and $100 Gift Card to Scribe
$275

Modern lamp and a $100 Gift Card to Scribe!

RAYGUN One Free Shirt Coupon item
RAYGUN One Free Shirt Coupon
$25

RAYGUN One Free Shirt Coupon

YETI Cooler from Soko item
YETI Cooler from Soko
$300

YETI Cooler from Soko

The Barkery Gift Pack item
The Barkery Gift Pack
$55

Includes treat boxes, a dog toy, and a bottle of dog wine!

$50 Gift Card to The Daisy item
$50 Gift Card to The Daisy
$50

A $50 gift card to The Daisy!

$25 Gift Card to The Full Bowl item
$25 Gift Card to The Full Bowl
$25

A $25 gift card to The Full Bowl!

