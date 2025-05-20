Dinner on the Bridge Silent Auction

208 12th Avenue SE - Suite G, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401 - (319) 200-1201
Three delicious flavors of Cedar Rapids's favorite popcorn!
The Cedar Rapids Staycation Package Package includes:
-An overnight stay at the Hotel at Kirkwood
-Gift Card for Class Act Restaurant at Hotel at Kirkwood
-Gift Cards for Sweet Mercantile and Lion Bridge!
-Almost Famous Popcorn
-Museum Passes
And Cedar Rapids swag!
Good for a group of up to TEN people!
Set of 6 beer glasses from the Czech Republic.
Set of 6 champagne flutes from the Czech Republic.
Bath salts, a loofah, shower gel, and foam bath from the Health Hut.
Take your game to the next level with this gorgeous cornhole set from Moss Plant Shop!
Celebrate all things Czech with this gift pack from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. Also includes gorgeous stained glass art and music from the Czech Republic!
Celebrate Brewnost with this gift pack from the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.
Learn to use a pottery wheel at the Iowa Ceramics Center!
Beautiful glass plant stake made by local artist Cheryl Hoch and presented by the Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio.
Modern lamp and a $100 Gift Card to Scribe!
RAYGUN One Free Shirt Coupon
YETI Cooler from Soko
Includes treat boxes, a dog toy, and a bottle of dog wine!
A $50 gift card to The Daisy!
A $25 gift card to The Full Bowl!
