Grata Connects

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Grata Connects

About this event

Dinner Party Event for 6 People

Dinner Party 1
$100

Starting bid

Jay is an excellent cook and will work with you to create an amazing menu that he will cook from scratch in your kitchen. He will also select the perfect wine and/or beer pairings. This is a $1,200.00 value.

Dinner Party 2
$100

Starting bid

Jay is an excellent cook and will work with you to create an amazing menu that he will cook from scratch in your kitchen. He will also select the perfect wine and/or beer pairings. This is a $1,200.00 value.

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