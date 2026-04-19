Dinner Party Event for 6 People

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Starting bid
Jay is an excellent cook and will work with you to create an amazing menu that he will cook from scratch in your kitchen. He will also select the perfect wine and/or beer pairings. This is a $1,200.00 value.
Starting bid
Jay is an excellent cook and will work with you to create an amazing menu that he will cook from scratch in your kitchen. He will also select the perfect wine and/or beer pairings. This is a $1,200.00 value.
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