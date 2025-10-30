Dinner Table Doc School Workshop Set

Offered by
Let’s Do Dinner is a set of four one- off workshops designed to empower students in grades 5-12 with essential skills and knowledge in Health and Wellness, Leadership, Self-identity, Conflict Resolution, and, Media Literacy .
Beyond The Table Book Club is a series of semester-based workshops aim to increase the confidence and self-determination of young women of color aged 10-18 through the implementation of a social-emotional- focused literacy program, providing them with a sense of belonging and community.
