Dinner Table Documentary Inc

Offered by

Dinner Table Documentary Inc

About the memberships

Dinner Table Doc School Workshop Set

Let's Do Dinner Workshop Bundle
$1,400

No expiration

Let’s Do Dinner is a set of four one- off workshops designed to empower students in grades 5-12 with essential skills and knowledge in Health and Wellness, Leadership, Self-identity, Conflict Resolution, and, Media Literacy .

Beyond The Table (1 Semester)
$8,500

No expiration

Beyond The Table Book Club is a series of semester-based workshops aim to increase the confidence and self-determination of young women of color aged 10-18 through the implementation of a social-emotional- focused literacy program, providing them with a sense of belonging and community.

Beyond The Table (School Year)
$20,000

No expiration

Beyond The Table Book Club is a series of semester-based workshops aim to increase the confidence and self-determination of young women of color aged 10-18 through the implementation of a social-emotional- focused literacy program, providing them with a sense of belonging and community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!