URC Corp, NFP

Hosted by

URC Corp, NFP

About this event

Women’s Identity Dinner with OLIA FREIMUT | Chicago

720 Village Center Dr

Burr Ridge, IL 60527, Сполучені Штати Америки

LAST CHANCE VIP DINNER — Single Ticket
$185

Includes VIP admission with table seating for 1 guest.

Guests purchasing individual VIP tickets will be randomly assigned to shared tables with other single-ticket guests.

Dinner service includes starters, main course, and a glass of Prosecco.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

LAST CHANCE General Admission — Single Ticket
$100

Includes GA entry with table seating for 1 guest.
Guests purchasing individual GA tickets will be randomly assigned to shared tables with other single-ticket guests.

Food and drinks are not included.

Cash bar and à la carte menu available.

Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889

Add a donation for URC Corp, NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!