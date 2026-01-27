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About this event
Includes admission to Dinner with Robert on May 20, 2026, at Casa di Canzonetta (4:30-9:00 PM, doors open at 4:00 PM).
Features a five-course meal of revamped dishes from Robert Lucarell's Crohn's journey, plus participation in a 50/50 raffle and private auction.
Supports The Rallying For Robert Foundation's awareness efforts for Crohn's and Colitis.
Includes 4 admissions to Dinner with Robert on May 20, 2026, at Casa di Canzonetta (4:30-9:00 PM, doors open at 4:00 PM).
Also includes a special shoutout at the event and 4 commemorative T-shirts.
Supports The Rallying For Robert Foundation's awareness efforts for Crohn's and Colitis.
Includes 8 admissions to Dinner with Robert on May 20, 2026, at Casa di Canzonetta (4:30-9:00 PM, doors open at 4:00 PM).
Also includes a special shoutout at the event and on the website, plus 8 commemorative T-shirts.
Supports The Rallying For Robert Foundation's awareness efforts for Crohn's and Colitis.
$
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