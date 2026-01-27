Rallying for Robert Foundation Shining Light On Crohn's Awareness

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Rallying for Robert Foundation Shining Light On Crohn's Awareness

About this event

Dinner with Robert

44 Federal Plaza E

Youngstown, OH 44503, USA

Dinner with Robert
$100

Includes admission to Dinner with Robert on May 20, 2026, at Casa di Canzonetta (4:30-9:00 PM, doors open at 4:00 PM).

Features a five-course meal of revamped dishes from Robert Lucarell's Crohn's journey, plus participation in a 50/50 raffle and private auction.

Supports The Rallying For Robert Foundation's awareness efforts for Crohn's and Colitis.

Rally Supporter Bundle
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 admissions to Dinner with Robert on May 20, 2026, at Casa di Canzonetta (4:30-9:00 PM, doors open at 4:00 PM).

Also includes a special shoutout at the event and 4 commemorative T-shirts.

Supports The Rallying For Robert Foundation's awareness efforts for Crohn's and Colitis.

Foundation Champion Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 admissions to Dinner with Robert on May 20, 2026, at Casa di Canzonetta (4:30-9:00 PM, doors open at 4:00 PM).

Also includes a special shoutout at the event and on the website, plus 8 commemorative T-shirts.

Supports The Rallying For Robert Foundation's awareness efforts for Crohn's and Colitis.

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