Dino-mite a yard

If you wanna Fossil Fool around, we think it would be Dino-Mite. Give us a roar we’ll take on the chore with a small $75 donation, we can “Dino” anyone in SOMD. You will be asked for the participants, -name -address -phone number We have partnered with Ridgell Oil company. Together we can provide Home Heating Oil to someone in need and help keep our community warm this winter. If any issues arise please contact Ridgell Oil

