Discovery Magnet School PTA

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Discovery Magnet School PTA

About this event

Dinopalooza 2026

4949 E 147th Ave

Thornton, CO 80602, USA

Early Dino - Wrist Bands
$7
Available until Apr 30

Wrist bands will allow access to all the Carnival Games + Prizes and (1) Airbrush Tattoo.

Popcorn
$1

Pre-purchase a bag of Popcorn! Profits will go to the 7th & 8th Grade Field Trip in 2027!

Cotton Candy
$1

Pre-purchase a cotton candy! Profits will go to the Library fund!

Raffle Ticket
$3

We will have a variety of raffle prizes for you to win! Every ticket purchased will also get a chance to win the Grand Prize - a Yeti Cooler!

Raffle Bundle
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Raffle bundle includes 4 tickets for $10

General Sale - Wrist Bands
$9
Available until May 28

Wrist bands will allow access to all the Carnival Games + Prizes and (1) Airbrush Tattoo.

At the Door - Wrist Bands
$11

Wrist bands will allow access to all the Carnival Games + Prizes and (1) Airbrush Tattoo.

Add a donation for Discovery Magnet School PTA

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