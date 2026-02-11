Dinopalooza 2026

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About this event
Wrist bands will allow access to all the Carnival Games + Prizes and (1) Airbrush Tattoo.
Pre-purchase a bag of Popcorn! Profits will go to the 7th & 8th Grade Field Trip in 2027!
Pre-purchase a cotton candy! Profits will go to the Library fund!
We will have a variety of raffle prizes for you to win! Every ticket purchased will also get a chance to win the Grand Prize - a Yeti Cooler!
Raffle bundle includes 4 tickets for $10
Wrist bands will allow access to all the Carnival Games + Prizes and (1) Airbrush Tattoo.
Wrist bands will allow access to all the Carnival Games + Prizes and (1) Airbrush Tattoo.
$
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