Museum of Culpeper History

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Museum of Culpeper History

About this event

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DinoWalk 2026 Sponsorship

Level 1 - Cretaceous
$100

*Your company logo on the DinoWalk page of the museum website, the DinoWalk ticketing page, and all DinoWalk marketing materials

*Your company logo on the special Sponsor board at DinoWalk

*Opportunity to include a business flier or coupon in the DinoWalk event packet that every car receives (approximately 560 cars)



*Email your logo to [email protected]


Level 2 - Jurassic
$250

*All the benefits of Level 1

*Your company logo on the back of the DinoWalk T-shirt

*1 DinoWalk t-shirt



*Logos for the T-shirt need to be black and white

*Email your logo to [email protected]

Level 3 - Triassic
$500

*All the benefits of Level 1

*All the benefits of Level 2

*1 Vehicle Pass to DinoWalk at 2 PM either Friday or Saturday (first-come, first-served)



*Logos for the T-shirt need to be black and white

*Email your logo to [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!