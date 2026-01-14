DinoWalk 2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
*Your company logo on the DinoWalk page of the museum website, the DinoWalk ticketing page, and all DinoWalk marketing materials
*Your company logo on the special Sponsor board at DinoWalk
*Opportunity to include a business flier or coupon in the DinoWalk event packet that every car receives (approximately 560 cars)
*Email your logo to [email protected]
*All the benefits of Level 1
*Your company logo on the back of the DinoWalk T-shirt
*1 DinoWalk t-shirt
*Logos for the T-shirt need to be black and white
*Email your logo to [email protected]
*All the benefits of Level 1
*All the benefits of Level 2
*1 Vehicle Pass to DinoWalk at 2 PM either Friday or Saturday (first-come, first-served)
*Logos for the T-shirt need to be black and white
*Email your logo to [email protected]
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