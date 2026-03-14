Diplotots Family Advisory Council's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
By: Red Room
Starting bid
Treat yourself or your kids to two 30-minute private virtual piano lessons from the renowned Muldowney Piano Studio! Highly credentialed pianist and educator Barbara Muldowney has years of experience teaching kids and adults of all ages about the joy of making music.
Starting bid
By: Red Room
Starting bid
Rwandan Art - this one-of-kind paneled art set is from an artist collective in Rwanda.
Starting bid
New in box
Starting bid
$45 Fandango Gift Card and Gift Basket of movie treats!
Starting bid
By: Yellow Room
Starting bid
One hour of consultations on any financial topic with Michael Muldowney, CFP. Need some help with your taxes? A word of advice on investing? Do your future self a favor with this consultation!
Starting bid
By: Ms. Nala
Starting bid
New, unopened small mailbox with treats: sour patch, skittles, starburst, and oreos.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or your kids to professional vocal lessons from professionally trained cantor and opera singer Jonathan Goldstein.
Starting bid
By: Purple 2
Starting bid
Two cups/saucers and tea warmer covers with selection of herbal and caffeinated teas, sugar, and shortbread cookies
Starting bid
By: Green 2
Starting bid
Profile of woman made of real preserved butterfly wings in gold frame.
Starting bid
Set of 6 porcelain Turkish coffee cups w/saucers and six tea glasses with gold accents and Arabic script motif, with sugar bowl and spoons.
Starting bid
By: Ms. Nala
Starting bid
New, unworn silver and ebony earrings in a wax cloth pouch.
Starting bid
By: Green 3
Starting bid
Porcelain unicorn-as-a-carousel horse on a wooden base, for the kid who loves unicorns! Approx 6" tall
Starting bid
By: Purple 4
Starting bid
Blanket with utensils, national parks book, recyclable bag, secret of the whales book.
Starting bid
By: Purple 1
Starting bid
Includes 20 minute outdoor, natural light photoshoot and 2 retouched images.
Starting bid
By: Purple 3
Starting bid
By: Green 1
Starting bid
Four beautifully hand-sewn Christmas stockings, lovingly made by a Diplotots grandmother from South Carolina. Each stocking is crafted with care and holiday spirit, making this a meaningful and heartfelt addition to your family’s Christmas traditions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!