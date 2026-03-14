Diplotots Family Advisory Council
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Diplotots Family Advisory Council

About this event

Sales closed

Diplotots Family Advisory Council's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2401 E St NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA

Out of This World item
Out of This World
$25

Starting bid

By: Red Room

Virtual piano lessons item
Virtual piano lessons
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself or your kids to two 30-minute private virtual piano lessons from the renowned Muldowney Piano Studio! Highly credentialed pianist and educator Barbara Muldowney has years of experience teaching kids and adults of all ages about the joy of making music.

Up, Up, and Away! item
Up, Up, and Away!
$25

Starting bid

By: Red Room

Rwandan Art item
Rwandan Art
$40

Starting bid

Rwandan Art - this one-of-kind paneled art set is from an artist collective in Rwanda.

Leap Frog Animal Book item
Leap Frog Animal Book
$20

Starting bid

New in box

Date Night Movie Basket item
Date Night Movie Basket
$50

Starting bid

$45 Fandango Gift Card and Gift Basket of movie treats!

Cherry Blossom item
Cherry Blossom
$25

Starting bid

By: Yellow Room

Financial consultations item
Financial consultations
$25

Starting bid

One hour of consultations on any financial topic with Michael Muldowney, CFP. Need some help with your taxes? A word of advice on investing? Do your future self a favor with this consultation!

Lion King Sunset item
Lion King Sunset
$25

Starting bid

By: Ms. Nala

Sweet Treats Mailbox item
Sweet Treats Mailbox
$7

Starting bid

New, unopened small mailbox with treats: sour patch, skittles, starburst, and oreos.

Virtual Singing lessons item
Virtual Singing lessons
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself or your kids to professional vocal lessons from professionally trained cantor and opera singer Jonathan Goldstein. 

Heart Full of Love item
Heart Full of Love
$25

Starting bid

By: Purple 2

Tea for Two Set
$20

Starting bid

Two cups/saucers and tea warmer covers with selection of herbal and caffeinated teas, sugar, and shortbread cookies

You Are My Sunshine! item
You Are My Sunshine!
$25

Starting bid

By: Green 2

Botswanan Butterfly Art item
Botswanan Butterfly Art item
Botswanan Butterfly Art item
Botswanan Butterfly Art
$25

Starting bid

Profile of woman made of real preserved butterfly wings in gold frame.

Middle Eastern tea/coffee service
$25

Starting bid

Set of 6 porcelain Turkish coffee cups w/saucers and six tea glasses with gold accents and Arabic script motif, with sugar bowl and spoons.

Beauty and the Beast item
Beauty and the Beast
$25

Starting bid

By: Ms. Nala

Tuareg Silver Earrings item
Tuareg Silver Earrings
$15

Starting bid

New, unworn silver and ebony earrings in a wax cloth pouch.

A World Full of Love item
A World Full of Love
$25

Starting bid

By: Green 3

Unicorn Carousel Figurine item
Unicorn Carousel Figurine item
Unicorn Carousel Figurine
$1

Starting bid

Porcelain unicorn-as-a-carousel horse on a wooden base, for the kid who loves unicorns! Approx 6" tall

You Are My Sunshine! item
You Are My Sunshine!
$25

Starting bid

By: Purple 4

National Geographic Explore the World
$1

Starting bid

Blanket with utensils, national parks book, recyclable bag, secret of the whales book.

Teething item
Teething
$25

Starting bid

By: Purple 1

Professional Headshot Session item
Professional Headshot Session
$75

Starting bid

Includes 20 minute outdoor, natural light photoshoot and 2 retouched images.

The Walk of Life item
The Walk of Life
$25

Starting bid

By: Purple 3

Untitled item
Untitled
$25

Starting bid

By: Green 1

Christmas Stockings item
Christmas Stockings
$25

Starting bid

Four beautifully hand-sewn Christmas stockings, lovingly made by a Diplotots grandmother from South Carolina. Each stocking is crafted with care and holiday spirit, making this a meaningful and heartfelt addition to your family’s Christmas traditions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!