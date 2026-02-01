Dipsea Race quilt/wall hanging Silent Auction

We are excited to announce a special auction for a unique, handmade quilt and wall hanging. This piece was created by longtime Dipsea Race volunteer Lillie O'Rielly as a tribute to Dipsea survivors, legends, greats, and champions. All proceeds from this auction will go toward the expenses of organizing the race.

The quilt features a depiction of Mt. Tamalpais at the top, with the Dipsea Trail winding over it. The center is dedicated to the Hassard legacy, featuring a photo of John Hassard—the first Dipsea Race finisher in 1905—alongside a recent photo of the 1905 winner’s trophy. It also includes a photo of Emily Hassard, John’s great-great-great-niece, who ran the race in 2010.

In addition to the Hassard family, the quilt honors several iconic figures, including: Don Picket, Mark Rictman, Jack Kirk, Steve Lyons, John Lawson, Bernie Hollander, Daryl Beardall, Russ Kiernan, Sam Hirabayashi, Hans Schmid, Melody Ann Schultz, Megan Sawyer, Riley Johnson, Shirley Matson, and seven-time winner Sal Vasquez.





Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!